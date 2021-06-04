BlackRock Inc. Sells 220,780 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,675,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220,780 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.00% of IPG Photonics worth $564,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.77.

IPGP stock opened at $200.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,503 shares of company stock worth $9,817,909 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

