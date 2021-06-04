Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE MYC opened at $15.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.09. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $15.72.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

