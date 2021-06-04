BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

