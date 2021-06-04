Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells $12,700.18 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $12,700.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anthony F. Marone, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 390 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $12,433.20.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.84. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

