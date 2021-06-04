Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,176,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,492,000 after buying an additional 32,372 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 729,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 73,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 435,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $32.82 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.84.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,962 shares of company stock valued at $124,868 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

