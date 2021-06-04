BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 11,307 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNNE. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 9.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,403,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cannae by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNNE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,771,314.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,530 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNNE opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

