BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 12,372 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.18% of Wabash National worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after buying an additional 132,731 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 216,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Wabash National by 743.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WNC stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $844.36 million, a PE ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 1.87. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

