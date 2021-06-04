BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.64 Million Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 146.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,031 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,316,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,395 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $17.67 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -883.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

