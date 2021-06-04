BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.74 Million Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 165.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,508 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60,577 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 27,952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 3,575.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 16.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

SFNC stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.