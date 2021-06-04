BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,247 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

Several analysts have commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

