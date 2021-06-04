BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,181,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after buying an additional 149,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,705,000 after buying an additional 31,023 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth $17,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 220.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

