Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.02. 56 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,048. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

