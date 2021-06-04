Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after buying an additional 255,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $32,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $65.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.25. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

