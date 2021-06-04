Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded to “Buy” by DNB Markets

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BDNNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, May 24th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Boliden AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $42.32 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.12.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.