Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 2.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $154,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $19.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,315.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,897. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,532.83 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.26, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,359.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

