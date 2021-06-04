BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.30

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.30 and last traded at $52.97, with a volume of 68656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $380,224.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,703.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

