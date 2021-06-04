Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells $3,330,197.28 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $41.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 101,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 351,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

