Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post sales of $770.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $749.30 million and the highest is $786.50 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $209.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 267%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $62.53 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,879 shares of company stock worth $9,083,460. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $2,250,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,766,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

