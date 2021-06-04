Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.27 Million

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post sales of $770.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $749.30 million and the highest is $786.50 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $209.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 267%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $62.53 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,879 shares of company stock worth $9,083,460. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $2,250,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,766,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.