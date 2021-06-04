Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.91

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 9374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

BAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.24.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 588.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 77,724 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 105.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

