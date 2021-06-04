Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 111 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 100.67 ($1.32).

LON:BREE opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Breedon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 112.60 ($1.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.00.

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £39,856 ($52,072.12).

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

