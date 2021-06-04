BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 75,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,097,337 shares.The stock last traded at $5.48 and had previously closed at $5.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Get BRF alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.