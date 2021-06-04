Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRFS. Bank of America downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of BRFS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,970. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $5.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,294,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,836,000 after acquiring an additional 688,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,343 shares during the period. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

