Brian Grassadonia Sells 4,506 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $997,673.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,785,183.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00.
- On Tuesday, May 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78.
NYSE SQ traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.69. 8,975,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,679,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 300.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.