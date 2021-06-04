Brian Grassadonia Sells 4,506 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $997,673.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,785,183.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78.

NYSE SQ traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.69. 8,975,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,679,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 300.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

