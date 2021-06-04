BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BSIG. Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

