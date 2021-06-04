Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS.

Shares of AVGO opened at $464.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $292.41 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $462.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.08.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

