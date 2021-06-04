Brokerages Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Million

Analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report $2.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 million to $2.54 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 581.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $6.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 million to $7.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.29 million, with estimates ranging from $19.83 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKTS. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 99,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,410,174.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 413,242 shares of company stock worth $5,549,948. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.38. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

