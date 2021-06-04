Brokerages Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.47). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUTL. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.84. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.