Brokerages Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Brokerages predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.47). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUTL. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.84. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.