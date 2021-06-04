Brokerages Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.71. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 741.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,974 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQR opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $80.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

