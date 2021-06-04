Brokerages Anticipate Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will report $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Navistar International posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full year sales of $8.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of Navistar International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,501 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,672,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,574,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,447,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Navistar International by 4,361.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,579,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,946 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAV traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.38. 598,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,808. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.87. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

