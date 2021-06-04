Brokerages Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to report sales of $400.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $372.76 million to $428.11 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $253.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGS. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.20. 72,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,019. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.