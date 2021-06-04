Brokerages Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.13. AMETEK reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in AMETEK by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after buying an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,050,000 after buying an additional 541,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $136.83 on Friday. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

