Brokerages Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. Camtek reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

NASDAQ CAMT traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.42. 304,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,442. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Camtek by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after buying an additional 351,541 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Camtek by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after buying an additional 235,250 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Camtek by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 166,449 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Camtek by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 107,751 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

