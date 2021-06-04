Brokerages Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Announce Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.54. Costco Wholesale posted earnings of $3.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $10.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $387.12. 122,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.26. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $171.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.