Brokerages Expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.52. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Mizuho boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $498,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 601,523 shares in the company, valued at $81,205,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,869 shares of company stock valued at $49,528,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR stock opened at $155.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 100.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

