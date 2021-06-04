Brokerages Expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will announce $380,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $370,000.00 to $380,000.00. Leap Therapeutics also reported sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $7.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPTX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.22. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

