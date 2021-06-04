Brokerages Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.89 Million

Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to announce $55.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $49.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $246.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $246.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $297.84 million, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $298.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $32.57. 39,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 367,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150,364 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,649,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

