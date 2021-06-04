Brokerages Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.65 Million

Equities analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to post $105.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.50 million and the lowest is $95.98 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $75.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $489.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.04 million to $511.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $747.91 million, with estimates ranging from $651.05 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $267,000.

PTCT stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.00. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.47.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

