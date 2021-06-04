Brokerages Set Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target at $127.39

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,167,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,198. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $194.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 32,588 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,394 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

