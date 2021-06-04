Brokerages Set Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Target Price at $44.83

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSY. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.88.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,030,369.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $4,485,147.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares in the company, valued at $70,506,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,391,294 shares of company stock worth $68,027,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 22.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,858,000 after buying an additional 196,016 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,384,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

