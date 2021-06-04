Brokerages Set CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target at $61.80

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in CEVA by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

CEVA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.06. 121,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,057. CEVA has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.86, a P/E/G ratio of 149.57 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

