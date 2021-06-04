Brokerages Set Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Target Price at €9.70

Shares of Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.70 ($11.41).

ENEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

