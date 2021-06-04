Brokerages Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) PT at $47.75

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Lazard alerts:

NYSE LAZ opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.59. Lazard has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $48.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lazard by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.