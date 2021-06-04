Brokerages Set Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target at $40.17

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

MIRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of MIRM stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 168,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $517.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.28.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). Equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

