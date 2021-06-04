Brokerages Set Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) PT at $22.50

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

STIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.67. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $95,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,525 shares of company stock valued at $828,463. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth $15,463,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $14,223,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,974,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Neuronetics by 419.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth about $6,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

