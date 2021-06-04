Brokerages Set The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Price Target at GBX 302.17

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 302.17 ($3.95).

GYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.02) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of LON GYM opened at GBX 295.95 ($3.87) on Tuesday. The Gym Group has a twelve month low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 302.08 ($3.95). The stock has a market cap of £491.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Paul Gilbert sold 204,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total value of £515,193.84 ($673,104.05).

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

