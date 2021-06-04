Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Target Price at C$20.56

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

TransAlta Renewables stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$19.68. 181,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,136. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$13.65 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.35%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

