Brokers Set Expectations for Zynga Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zynga in a report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZNGA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

ZNGA stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at $673,655.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,023,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,057 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Zynga by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 415,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 203,746 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

