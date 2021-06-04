BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.53 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53, Briefing.com reports. BRP had a negative return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,395. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.41. BRP has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 3.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.1031 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on DOOO. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Desjardins lifted their target price on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

