BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.75-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.59.

Shares of DOOO stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,395. BRP has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.41.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.24%.

DOOO has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.73.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.