BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

